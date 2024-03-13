GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,357 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ON were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ON by 816.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONON. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

ON stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.18. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

