GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 85.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $219,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.22.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $294.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.17. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $314.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

