GSK (LON:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) target price on the stock.

Get GSK alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($21.14) to GBX 1,820 ($23.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,658.75 ($21.25).

Get Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK opened at GBX 1,685.20 ($21.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,404.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,617.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,509.03. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,719.80 ($22.03).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 5,333.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,880.20). In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,880.20). Also, insider Julie Brown bought 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($20.28) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($392,657.01). Insiders purchased a total of 19,846 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.