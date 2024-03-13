HaloSource (LON:HAL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.
HaloSource Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.95.
About HaloSource
HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.
