Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after buying an additional 713,519 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,350,000 after buying an additional 166,192 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

