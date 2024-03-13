Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $450.30

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.30 ($5.77) and traded as high as GBX 534.91 ($6.85). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 522 ($6.69), with a volume of 47,588 shares trading hands.

Hargreaves Services Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 472.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 450.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,373.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Hargreaves Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6,315.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

In other news, insider David Anderson acquired 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £24,416.70 ($31,283.41). In other news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham sold 113,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £11,308.50 ($14,488.79). Also, insider David Anderson purchased 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £24,416.70 ($31,283.41). 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

