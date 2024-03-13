Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $450.30

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.30 ($5.77) and traded as high as GBX 534.91 ($6.85). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 522 ($6.69), with a volume of 47,588 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 472.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 450.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,373.68 and a beta of 0.94.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6,315.79%.
Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.
