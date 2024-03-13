HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded HashiCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.77.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,457. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

