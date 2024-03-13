Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,506 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 35.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,466,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,150,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 135,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HR opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

