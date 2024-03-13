Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.20

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.20 and traded as low as $86.00. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 606 shares traded.
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 0.6 %
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heartland BancCorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.759 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.
