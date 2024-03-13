Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.35

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.35 and traded as low as $47.15. Heineken shares last traded at $47.29, with a volume of 48,700 shares.

Heineken Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35.

About Heineken

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.