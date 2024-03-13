Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

HRTG stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $350.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 40,871 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $299,993.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,912.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

