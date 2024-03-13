Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 324,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.98% of Hexcel worth $327,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hexcel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

