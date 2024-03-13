HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.26 and traded as high as $20.40. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 2,365 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday.

HMN Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.14.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 11.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

