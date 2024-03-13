H&T Group’s (HAT) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

H&T Group Price Performance

Shares of HAT opened at GBX 376 ($4.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £165.40 million, a P/E ratio of 940.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 377.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 417.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 4.55. H&T Group has a 12 month low of GBX 305 ($3.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 502.07 ($6.43).

H&T Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,250.00%.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

