Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director Ann B. Crane Sells 58,000 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

