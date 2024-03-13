Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,640 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

