HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $263.01

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.01 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 248.50 ($3.18). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 261 ($3.34), with a volume of 86,883 shares.

HUTCHMED Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 263.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 0.65.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.