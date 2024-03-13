IDOX’s (IDOX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on the stock.

IDOX Stock Down 0.9 %

IDOX opened at GBX 62.80 ($0.80) on Tuesday. IDOX has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 71 ($0.91). The company has a market cap of £286.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.09.

IDOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. IDOX’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Activity at IDOX

In related news, insider David Meaden sold 294,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £185,220 ($237,309.42). 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

