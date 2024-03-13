IDOX’s (IDOX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on the stock.
IDOX Stock Down 0.9 %
IDOX opened at GBX 62.80 ($0.80) on Tuesday. IDOX has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 71 ($0.91). The company has a market cap of £286.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.09.
IDOX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. IDOX’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
Insider Activity at IDOX
IDOX Company Profile
IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDOX
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.