Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.46

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.46 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.40). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 86,267 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ilika from GBX 120 ($1.54) to GBX 110 ($1.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Ilika Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £51.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.46.

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

