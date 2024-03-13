ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.41 ($0.02). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,769,905 shares changing hands.
ImmuPharma Trading Up 11.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of £6.88 million, a PE ratio of -165.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.66.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.