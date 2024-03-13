Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Andrew R. Schiesl Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,018,000 after buying an additional 176,734 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,002,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,656,000 after buying an additional 265,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

