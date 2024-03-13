Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $206.09

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$206.09 and traded as high as C$229.87. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$229.37, with a volume of 314,626 shares changing hands.

IFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$252.00 to C$256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$236.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$215.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$206.09.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.3136508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.94%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

