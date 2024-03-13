Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 669 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAUG. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 678,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 66.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 642,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 257,203 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 574,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 510,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 228.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 241,169 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of FAUG opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $583.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

