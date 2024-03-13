Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 11,512 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Andersons worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Andersons alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Andersons by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,918,749.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $179,803.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,731 shares of company stock worth $4,743,670. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Andersons

Andersons Trading Down 0.3 %

ANDE opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Andersons Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.