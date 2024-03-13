Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 5,941 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,162,165. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $246.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

