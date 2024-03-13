Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELV opened at $505.57 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $516.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.97. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

