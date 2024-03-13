Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,062,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 44.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 200.5% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 71,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.30.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $162.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $175.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.19.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

