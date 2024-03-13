Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.59. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $143.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.45.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

