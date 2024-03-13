Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after buying an additional 428,164 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after buying an additional 262,963 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after acquiring an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,194,000 after acquiring an additional 481,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $182.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.41.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.