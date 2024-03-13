Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after buying an additional 299,124 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prologis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

