Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,825 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254,960 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,443,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.89 and a 12-month high of $108.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.