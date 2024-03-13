Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.54. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

