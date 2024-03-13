Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after buying an additional 456,657 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after buying an additional 1,459,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 240,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 184,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of FSK opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

