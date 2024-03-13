Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $1.36 Million in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,937 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,051,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,490,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,359,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 476,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

