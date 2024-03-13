Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 24,242 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HAL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

