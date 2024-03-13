Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 142,095 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,095 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAND opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.0149 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

