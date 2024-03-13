Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $765.25.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $1,163.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

