Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 883 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $255.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.07 and a 200-day moving average of $227.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

