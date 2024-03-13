Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

NYSE:BG opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average is $101.87. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

