Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

