Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.