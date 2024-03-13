Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 134,562 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,562 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after buying an additional 13,305,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $171,987,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

