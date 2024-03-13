Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 724 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,682 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after buying an additional 1,801,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,456 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,993,000 after buying an additional 1,001,847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $66.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.4473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

