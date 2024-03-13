Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III Sells 63,372 Shares

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,294,689.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,542,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,514,316.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 1.2 %

IPI opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 35.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 341,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,125 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 103.1% in the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,713 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 31.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 33.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

