Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III Sells 63,372 Shares

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,294,689.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,542,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,514,316.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Intrepid Potash Stock Down 1.2 %
IPI opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intrepid Potash
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Sea Limited is the One-Stop Digital Consumer Platform of Asia
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- NetApp is Still a Value Play in the Data Management Segment
Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.