Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $496.80

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 496.80 ($6.37) and traded as high as GBX 510.30 ($6.54). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 507.40 ($6.50), with a volume of 738,742 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 512.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 496.80.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

