iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.75% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $332,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

