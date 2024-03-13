iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Down 81.1% in February

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the February 14th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

