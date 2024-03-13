iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the February 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

