ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.10

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.10 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 53.06 ($0.68). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 54.36 ($0.70), with a volume of 1,245,015 shares traded.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on ITM Power

ITM Power Stock Performance

ITM Power Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £335.34 million, a P/E ratio of -543.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.10.

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.