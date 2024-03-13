Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) EVP Patrick Hill Sells 5,486 Shares of Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day moving average is $134.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

